Bobby Ray Hyatt, 77, husband to Virginia Coulter Hyatt, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. Born on March 4, 1942 in Frankfort, Kentucky, Bobby was the son of the late Robert and Sally Clark Hyatt. He was a deacon and member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and also loved listening to Dr. Charles Stanley and Dr. David Jeremiah. He retired from Johnson Controls, where he was a journeyman tool & die maker. Bobby enjoyed fishing, hunting, and also enjoyed mission trips to Africa. Some of his hobbies were landscaping and yard work. Along with his wife, he is survived by sons, Brian Hyatt of Georgetown, Kentucky and Daryl Ray Hyatt (Leslie) of Frankfort, Kentucky; grandchildren, Hannah Hyatt of Frankfort; brother, Charles Hyatt of Frankfort, sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Margaret & Jim Wood of Georgetown; niece, Kim (Mike) Cappelletti of Georgetown and nephew, Greg Wood of Sadieville. Funeral service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Donald Stidham, Wayne Bramlett, Steve Popp, Forrest Hawkins, Greg Wood, and Mike Cappelletti Visitation for Bobby will be held Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 pm. Fond memories may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2019