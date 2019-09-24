Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Rankin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Ray "Robby" Rankin Jr.


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby Ray "Robby" Rankin Jr. Obituary
best friend and father of Bobby Ray Rankin III and Austin Quinn Rankin, died Sunday, September 22, at his home. Born June 16, 1966 to Rosa Lee Rankin and the late Bobby Ray Rankin, Robby was a farmer in Bourbon County. He is survived by his sons, mother, sister, Susan Rankin Miller (Danny), half-sister Debra Rankin, nieces, Whitney Miller Seither (Alex) and Alison Miller, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends including his dear friend, Barbara. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25 from 5:00-8:00 pm, funeral on Thursday, September 26 at 10:30 am both at Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Paris Animal Welfare Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now