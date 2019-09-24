|
|
best friend and father of Bobby Ray Rankin III and Austin Quinn Rankin, died Sunday, September 22, at his home. Born June 16, 1966 to Rosa Lee Rankin and the late Bobby Ray Rankin, Robby was a farmer in Bourbon County. He is survived by his sons, mother, sister, Susan Rankin Miller (Danny), half-sister Debra Rankin, nieces, Whitney Miller Seither (Alex) and Alison Miller, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends including his dear friend, Barbara. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25 from 5:00-8:00 pm, funeral on Thursday, September 26 at 10:30 am both at Kerr Brothers, Harrodsburg Road. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Paris Animal Welfare Society.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 24, 2019