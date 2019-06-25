Resources More Obituaries for Bobby Triplett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bobby Triplett

Obituary Flowers Bobby Joe Triplett, 53, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his daughter's home in Ashland, KY. Bobby was born July 26, 1965 in Louisa, KY to the late Chester and Lilly Triplett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Elizabeth Triplett. Survivors include his wife Shelly Triplett; his children Betty Vanover, Bobbi Triplett, Austin Triplett, and Shaylee Triplett; grandchildren Zander Hall, Corbin Jude, Julian Blevins, Kynzlee Jude, Jaylinn Blevins, Teresa Coats, and one on the way; and his best friend and mother of his children Labreeska Vanover. A celebration of Bobby's life will be conducted Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Triplett and his family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries