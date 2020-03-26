Home

WEIR Bobby Lee, 86, husband of Ruby Marie Weir for 67 years, passed away Tuesday, March 24, at Hospice Care Center. Born September 21, 1933 in Lexington, he was the son of the late James Everett and Edra MaeWeir. After serving his country in the United States Air Force, Mr. Weir became a business owner and was the founder of the 101 Club with the University of Kentucky. Other than his wife, Mr. Weir is survived by a son, Steve Weir; a sister, Patty (Dee) Price; three nephews, Henry and Porter Minton and Dave Harris; and several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Weir was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. A private graveside service will be held.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 26, 2020
