Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Wood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bobby Wood Obituary
Bobby Wood, age 70, passed away on March 10, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Bobby was born December 31, 1948 in Stanford, KY to Harry and Corine Houp Wood. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Wood and a sister Judy Powell. Bobby Wood was the owner of B & W Automotive. He is survived by his wife Toni Kelly Wood; mother Corine Houp Wood;daughter Mitzie Wood;son Michael Wood; sister Shirley Carter; brother Ronnie (Sharon) Wood, grandchildren Gunnar and Jared O'Rourke, Grant Wood, Samantha and Rick O'Rourke;great grandchild Elise King and son in law Richard O'Rourke. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7 PM at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, KY. Contributions can be made in memory of Bobby Wood to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clark Legacy Center
Download Now