Bobby Wood, age 70, passed away on March 10, 2019 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Bobby was born December 31, 1948 in Stanford, KY to Harry and Corine Houp Wood. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Wood and a sister Judy Powell. Bobby Wood was the owner of B & W Automotive. He is survived by his wife Toni Kelly Wood; mother Corine Houp Wood;daughter Mitzie Wood;son Michael Wood; sister Shirley Carter; brother Ronnie (Sharon) Wood, grandchildren Gunnar and Jared O'Rourke, Grant Wood, Samantha and Rick O'Rourke;great grandchild Elise King and son in law Richard O'Rourke. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7 PM at Clark Legacy Center-Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, KY. Contributions can be made in memory of Bobby Wood to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019