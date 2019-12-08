|
92, widow of Eugene Berrill, passed away December 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born August 22, 1927 in Owensboro, KY and attended Murray State University. BJ is survived by her two children: Ellen (Tom) Hoben and Jim (Jackie) Berrill; three grandchildren: John Hoben, Anna Berrill, and Alex Berrill. BJ retired from teaching music in Calloway County and then practiced real estate in Murray and Lexington. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, a proud patriot, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A Private Graveside service will be at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators: 2312 Alexandria Drive Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 8, 2019