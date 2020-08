LEE Bonnie Jean (Wardle) 2-5-1933 8-1-2020 COVID 19 Victim Ms. Lee, born in Lex. KY to Daisy Tomlinson and Raymond P. Wardle was a nurse for 46 years. She moved to Houston TX after earning her BRN and MS from EKU where she relished being a 'Texan'. Ms. Lee is survived by her 2 daughters and their families. Her life is more fully celebrated at www.diginitymemorial.com