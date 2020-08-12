GREESON Bonnie Joyce Dorton, 78, wife of the late Phillip Edward Greeson, died Aug. 10, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Mar. 17, 1942 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Howard Ellsworth and Audrey Joyce Dorton. She was a Henry Clay High School graduate. Mrs. Greeson received a B.A. in Botany, minor in French, and teaching certification, grades 7-12 in Science in 1963 from the University of Kentucky. She went on to acquire her M.S. in Geology from Union College in Schenectady, NY and completed postgraduate work from the University of Virginia. She was an educator in many capacities and at several institutions including: Bryan Station Jr. High, Lexington, KY; Butler Senior High, Louisville, KY; Shaker Jr. High, Latham, NY; Garfield High School, Dale City, VA; Crestwood High School, Atlanta GA; and Haynes Bridge Middle School, GA. Mrs. Greeson was awarded the Who's Who Among American Teachers 1999-2001. She was an active participant in community and volunteer work, which included serving as a Sunday School Teacher at Trinity Episcopal Church in Manassas, VA and serving on the Altar Guild at Trinity Episcopal, St. Michael's Episcopal, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Churches. Her servitude included endeavors at the Albany Medical Center Emergency Room in Albany, NY; and Prince William Hospital, Obstetrics and Nursery in Manassas, VA. She also served and chaired on various committees, and was a member of the Catherton Ladies Club in Manassas, VA. Bonnie was predeceased by Jennifer Anne, her infant daughter; Shirley Anne Greeson, her sister-in-law; and Richard Dineen Cole, her brother-in-law. Survivors include her two sons, Jeffrey Monroe Greeson and his wife, Amy, and their two daughters, Madison and Caitlin; and Mathew Howard Greeson and his wife Helen; and five sisters, Sue Ellen Cole, Nancy Lee (Dale) Thoma, Judith Kathryn (Robert) Woods, Destinee Anne (Paul) Smith, and Amy Louise (Jesus) Rivera. A private family Burial Mass will be held 10 am Fri., Aug. 14 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 533 East Main St., Lexington, KY 40508, with interment to follow at Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Memorial Fund. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.



