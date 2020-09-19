Bonnie L. Redditt (77) of Georgetown, Ky died peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Bonnie Louellen Brooks was born to the late Rev. John Vernon and Mrs. Katherine Evelyn Atkins Brooks April 16, 1943 in Roanoke, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Vernon Brooks, Jr. Bonnie graduated from Kenwood High School of Baltimore, Maryland in 1960. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, Virginia in 1964. She also earned a Masters of Religious Education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1966. She was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 1998. Bonnie married Paul L. Reddit at First Baptist Church of Essex, Maryland in 1965. She is survived by her devoted husband, Paul; her children: Pam and John Duenas currently of Chesapeake, Va. and their children, Ysa, Lucas, and Timothy and Alan and Megan Williams Redditt of Georgetown, Ky. and their daughters, Brooks and Pryse. Bonnie is also survived by her cousins, Judy and Louis Jones of Vinton, Va. and their children, Deborah Fink and Matt Jones, and grandchildren. We take great comfort that Paul was able to enjoy a lovely visit with Bonnie on Monday before her death on Tuesday. Bonnie was a certified Secondary teacher. She served as the Director of Christian Education for Worthington Baptist Church of Worthington, Ohio from 1982-1986. After moving to Georgetown, she worked for Georgetown College until retiring from the Development Office in 2008. Bonnie loved music. She played piano and was a strong Alto who enjoyed singing over the years with choirs at Sharon Woods Baptist Church in Westerville, Ohio, Worthington Baptist Church of Worthington, Ohio, Faith Baptist Church of Georgetown, Kentucky as well as being a member of the women’s singing group “The Village Voices” of Westerville, Ohio. Her ministry and love of community also included serving a term on the Board of Directors of Quest Farm. The funeral will be held at Tucker, Yocum, and Wilson Funeral Home at 320 West Main Street, Georgetown, Ky at 11am Monday September 21. A brief Visitation will be held immediately prior to the funeral at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and loved ones consider a donation to Georgetown College, Quest Farm or Heifer International. Kind expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.