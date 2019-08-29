|
61 of Livingston, passed from this life on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on January 14, 1958 the daughter of Paul and Arnie Graves Whitaker. She had been a homemaker and was a member of Climax Holiness Church. She enjoyed cooking, as well as gardening and quilting, and dearly loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Larry Wynn; a son, Travis Wynn and wife Samantha of Livingston; two grandchildren, Ryan and Jacob; and her adopted granddaughter, Mackenzie Hayes. Also surviving are two sisters, Lisa Hayes of Mt. Vernon, and Barbara Allen of Russell Springs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Whitaker. Funeral services for Mrs. Wynn will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31 at Pine Hill Holiness Church by Bro. Darren Slone. Burial will follow in the Wynn Cemetery. Friends may call at Pine Hill Holiness Church after 6 PM Friday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. Wynn’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 29, 2019