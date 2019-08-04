|
Bradley Kincaid, 70, husband to the late Norma Jean Murphy Kincaid, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital Lexington. Born in Woodford County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Rosen Cran and Zannie Means Kincaid. Bradley was a retired mechanic of Queens Chevron/Marathon Station Versailles. In addition to his wife and parents Bradley was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Watkins, Molly Cheatam, Magdalene Bostic, brothers, Donnie Kincaid, Walter Kincaid, Floyd Kincaid, Venard Kincaid, Edgar Kincaid, and grandchild, Destiny Kincaid. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Kincaid (Kenny Beasley), Lawrenceburg, Penny Kincaid, Versailles, sisters, Libby Clark, Versailles, Marie Brumback, Versailles, Debra Cummins, Lawrenceburg, brothers, Herbert Kincaid, Lawrenceburg, Phillip Kincaid, Lexington, grandchildren, Mackenzie Pack, Versailles and Baylon Beasley, Versailles. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Versailles, KY. Funeral Services be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, following the visitation. Burial will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Dylan Livingston, Jeff Kincaid, Ritchie Kincaid, George Cummins, David Clark, Tony Kincaid, Patrick Smith and Ricky Harlow. Honorary pallbearers will be, David Kincaid, MacKenzie Pack, and Seldon Watkins.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019