|
|
|
23 of Lexington, passed from this life on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Palm Beach County, FL on January 12, 1986. He had been a software engineer for Network to Code Company of New York. He was a graduate of Rockcastle County High School and the University of Kentucky. He is survived by his biological parents, Willie Deron Jones of Lexington and Luella Marie Sparks of Richmond; his father, Patrick Thomas Smith of Destin, FL; his grandmother, Betty Geneva Sparks of Mt. Vernon; three brothers, William Derek Jones of Berkley, CA, Jon Paul Kidwell of Brodhead, and Gunnar Traeh William Smith of Destin, FL; and three sisters, Jennifer Nicole Shutts and Holly Kidwell McEachern, both of Destin, FL, and Patricia Rhea Colvard of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Michelle Cantrell; and his grandfather, Garrett Sparks. Memorial services for Mr. Jones will be conducted Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 PM at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Friends may call after 6:00 PM. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Jones’ online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019