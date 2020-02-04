|
|
wife of George R. Archbold, of New Richmond, Ohio, departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, having attained the age of 76. Brenda was born in Carlisle, Kentucky, on March 14, 1943, the daughter of the late Walter and Erma Dotson Flora, was a graduate of Nicholas County High School, attended Kentucky Business College and was a member of Carlisle Christian Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Saunders and Janice Tolle. In addition to her husband, George, she is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Brian Binion and Heather and Tony Hodge. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Ethan Binion, Aidan Binion, Marlow Hodge, Maxwell Hodge; a granddaughter, Alana Hodge; and a brother-in-law, Gene Archbold (Francine Wayman). There will be a memorial service held for Brenda Sue Flora Archbold that will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Susan G. Komen’s Breast Cancer Foundation, 1201 Story Avenue, #205, Louisville, KY 40206. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 4, 2020