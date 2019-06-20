LITTRAL Brenda Fay, 67, wife of Rell Littral, died June 18, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Oct. 30, 1951 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late RG Mattingly and Mary Landers Mattingly. Mrs. Littral was a Henry Clay High School graduate and had been employed in Physical Therapy at Baptist Health Lexington. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Survivors other than her husband include a son, Earl Thomas Sheets, Jr., Nicholasville;; daughter, Brandy Criscillis, Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, Caitlyn Sheets, John "Tater" Walton, Kayla Grubb, and Danielle Wada; three great grandchildren, Izzy Walton, Reagan Lewis, and Peyton Grubb; one twin sister, Linda Sosby; and several nieces and nephews and their spouses, Nancy and Michael Long, Ronald and Cathy Courtney, James and Tonie Courtney, Evelyn and Steven Abney, and David and Renee Sosby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Courtney; and a brother, Bobby Mattingly. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Sat., June 22, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. Richard Dick Wilkins and Ron Courtney. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8pm Fri. at the funeral home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary