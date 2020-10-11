1/
Brenda Kaye "BK" Brumfield
1947 - 2020
Brenda “BK” Kaye Brumfield, 73, wife of Michael Charles Brumfield, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Mayfair Manor in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on March 10, 1947. BK loved UK basketball, football, the Cincinnati Reds, movies and walking her dog. She played softball and coached men’s softball for 25 years and met her husband, Michael while coaching. She was retired from Baptist Health Lexington. She is survived by a son, Michael Ray Brumfield, and his wife, Melissa, and two grandchildren, Shelbi Brumfield, and Chasity Brumfield. She was preceded in death by sister, Betty Jo Throgmartin, brothers, Billy Ray Crawley, and Louis Crawley. Services will be 11:00AM, Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
OCT
13
Service
11:00 AM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
