Brenda Mae Conrad, 74, widow of Claude E. Conrad, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on May 13, 1945 in Connersville, Indiana to the late Ira and Bessie Roland Hisle. Brenda was a member of Versailles Church of Christ, a graduate of Scott County High School, and later became an LPN and worked at Georgetown Community Hospital for 30 years and retired from Dr. Craig's practice. She was a member of Georgetown Choral Society, loved camping, being with family, and was a devout Christian who was an awesome, caring person. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Claudine Conrad (Stanley Walls) and Tammy (William H.) Gore, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchidlren, R.J. Todd, Andrew Gore, Jacob Gore, Amber Walls, Lauren Smith; great grandchildren, Anisley Riley, Brylee Quinton, Delilah Stappe, and Harper Stappe; sister-in-law, whom she loved like a sister, Shirley Gross of Georgetown, Kentucky. Brenda was preceded in death by grandson, Wyatt Gore, brothers and sisters, Betty Clemons, Leonard Hisle, Stanley Hisle, and Barbara Reagan. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Wednesday at 2:00pm with Brother Frankie Fitch officiating. Burial will take place in Minorsville Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, William H. Gore, R. J. Todd, Andrew Gore, Sean Hopkins, Terry Hisle, Quinton Roland, and David Hobbs. Serving as honorary are Stanley Walls, Jacob Gore, and Bobby Gene Conrad. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019