Brenda Rothgeb Piatt, 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 6, 1949 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of the late Vernon and Babe Craft Rothgeb. Brenda was a secretary at Northside Elementary School. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Harry Piatt and brother, Rodney Rothgeb. Brenda will be forever remembered by her four children, Trevor Piatt (Lisa), San Antonio, Texas, Todd Piatt (Kim), Lawrenceburg, KY, Katrina Piatt, Frankfort, KY, Elizabeth Shepard, Richmond, KY, brother, Daniel Rothgeb, Ohio, twin sister, Linda (William) Bauer, Whitehall, Ohio, eleven grandchildren, Christa Drury (Ryan), Jake Newton, Tevis Isaac (Matthew), Mark Eller, Shelby Dearing, Dawson Dearing Tristan Shepard, Taylor Piatt, Zack Piatt, Zayden Piatt Angel Piatt, three great-grandchildren, Dexter Drury, Trenton Isaac, and Luke Eller. Memorial Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow the service at 1:30 pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 9, 2019