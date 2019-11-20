Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
533 E. Main St.
Lexington, KY
Brenda S. Riddle


1955 - 2019
RIDDLE Brenda S., 64, widow of Larry J. Ledbetter, went home to be with our Lord Nov. 18, 2019 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Nov. 18, 1955 in Elizabethtown, KY, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Halloween Cundiff Riddle. Brenda was a licensed social worker, the executive director of Adopt! inc and co-founder of Hope For Tomorrow Children's Home in Guatemala. Brenda was a loving mother and grandmother, caring sister and devoted friend. She had a profound impact on the lives of countless children and families. Her neverending love and faith in God should be an example for all. She was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Survivors include four children, Lee (Amanda) Ledbetter, Clarita Ledbetter, Brett (Leslie) Ledbetter and Debbie Lynn Hill; five grandchildren, Maggie Ledbetter, Garrix Ledbetter, Landon Lovell, Skyler Hayes and Gabe Hayes; one great grandchild, Laney Lovell; a brother, Gerald (Mary) Riddle, sister, Gail (Doug) Ramsey; and her fur baby, Remmy Riddle. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 533 E. Main St., Lexington, KY 40508. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope For Tomorrow Children's Home or sponsor a child at the home in her honor at www.hope4tomorrow.net
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019
