Obituary Flowers 61 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington following a brief illness. She was born on July 1, 1957 the daughter of Ovie and Annie Carpenter Jones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Brown and husband Mark of Mt. Vernon; her sons, Eddie Callahan and wife Machelle Decker-Callahan of Mt. Vernon, and Frankie Meadows of Berea; and four sisters, Ida Tankersly and husband Billy, Ella Gray and husband Chuck, Jean Bullock, and Dora Lou and husband Rocky, all of Mt. Vernon. Also surviving are grandchildren, Chris Decker, Brandon Russell, Sydney Brown, Shelby Brown, Alex Jarmillo, Savannah Meadows, Christian Jarmillo, Drake Callahan, Daylan Meadows, Arionna Vilisuerte, Sierra Meadows, and Patricia Tarivio; and great grandchildren, Leyton Decker, Nora Rainn Decker, and Abel Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnny Meadows; her children, Rodney Meadows and Amanda Meadows; a great grandson, Lynnox Decker; a brother, Arthur Jones; and sisters, Viola Jones and Georgia Adkins. Funeral services for Mrs. Meadows will be conducted Monday, February 18 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jack Carpenter. Burial will follow in the Lovell Cemetery at Burr. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mrs. Meadows' online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries