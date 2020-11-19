1/1
Brett Goodrich
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Brett Goodrich
June 10, 1964 - November 17, 2020
Cynthiana, Kentucky - Brett Alan Goodrich, age 56, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Woodford County on June 10, 1964 to Roberta Todd Brence and the late William D. Cline. Besides his father he is preceded in death by one brother, Billy Joe Cline; and one sister, Kimberly K. Hoover.
He is survived by his stepfather, Lawrence William Brence; one daughter, Leslie (Christopher) Spencer; two brothers, Bruce Goodrich, William Cline; three sisters Angie Jenkins, April Jackson, Terry Hopkins; and two grandchildren, Whittney Goodrich, and Zoey Spencer.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, November 20th at 9:00 AM at Ware Funeral Home, and will reconvene at 11:00 AM at Versailles Cemetery. Burial will be in Versailles Cemetery.


Published in & from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Versailles Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
