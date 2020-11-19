Brett Goodrich
June 10, 1964 - November 17, 2020
Cynthiana, Kentucky - Brett Alan Goodrich, age 56, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Woodford County on June 10, 1964 to Roberta Todd Brence and the late William D. Cline. Besides his father he is preceded in death by one brother, Billy Joe Cline; and one sister, Kimberly K. Hoover.
He is survived by his stepfather, Lawrence William Brence; one daughter, Leslie (Christopher) Spencer; two brothers, Bruce Goodrich, William Cline; three sisters Angie Jenkins, April Jackson, Terry Hopkins; and two grandchildren, Whittney Goodrich, and Zoey Spencer.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, November 20th at 9:00 AM at Ware Funeral Home, and will reconvene at 11:00 AM at Versailles Cemetery. Burial will be in Versailles Cemetery. View and sign the guestbook www.warefuneralhome.com
