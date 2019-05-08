Brian Gaines Carr, 56, passed away in Lexington on May 6, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on July 16, 1962 in Lexington, Kentucky to Logan Gaines and Amelia Marie Holland Carr. Brian was a member of Berea Christian Church. He attended Morehead State University, enjoyed playing trumpet in high school and college, and enjoyed golf and traveling. Brian was an avid Elvis Presley fan and had a notable memorabilia collection. Along with his parents, he is survived by his brother, Gary Carr, Aunt Bonnie Carr Morgan and Uncle Jimmy Carr, all of Georgetown, and Uncle Lawrence Holland of Frankfort, Kentucky. He is also survived by special friends, Doug Crowe and family, of Frankfort, Kentucky Visitation for Brian will be 5 to 8 Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 2pm funeral service on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Johnny M. Dunbar and Minister Scott Winkler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug Crowe, John Roberts, Bill Jones, Bobby Triplett, Jeff Carr, Lawrence Holland, and Brian Giovanni. Memorial donations are suggested to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary