|
|
|
Brian Carey Knight, 51, of Millville, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, KY. He was born on March 1, 1968 in Frankfort, Kentucky, the son of Charlene Hawkins Knight and the late Edwin Francis “Eddie” Knight, II. Brian was a 1986 graduate of Woodford County High School and was an experienced welder. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Charlene Knight, brothers, Eddie Knight, III and Shawn (Jessica) Knight, all of Millville, three sons, Joseph, Joshua, and Jacob, step-daughter, Samantha Combs, step-grandson, J.T. Combs, niece, Madison Knight and nephew, Maxwell Knight. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, KY. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort, Kentucky. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 5, 2019