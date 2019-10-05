Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Knight

Send Flowers
Brian Knight Obituary
Brian Carey Knight, 51, of Millville, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, KY. He was born on March 1, 1968 in Frankfort, Kentucky, the son of Charlene Hawkins Knight and the late Edwin Francis “Eddie” Knight, II. Brian was a 1986 graduate of Woodford County High School and was an experienced welder. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Charlene Knight, brothers, Eddie Knight, III and Shawn (Jessica) Knight, all of Millville, three sons, Joseph, Joshua, and Jacob, step-daughter, Samantha Combs, step-grandson, J.T. Combs, niece, Madison Knight and nephew, Maxwell Knight. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, KY. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Frankfort, Kentucky. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.