Brian Neal Granger, 39, of Shreveport Drive, died November 16, 2019 at his home. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 3, 1980 to Nina Ann “Merle Tussey” Stinnett Granger and Thomas (Sheila) Granger. He is survived by two daughters, Brianna Nicole and Abigail Brooke Granger, brothers, Tommy and Evan Granger, sisters, Jennifer (Todd) Justice and Kendahl Granger, Paternal Grandmother Anna Erich and Maternal Grandmother, Carolyn Stinnett. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandfather, Brutus Hill Stinnett and his Paternal Grandfather, Donald R. Granger. Services will be 1:00PM, Thursday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-9:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019