Brian Scott House, age 58, husband to Stacy Kim Sortors House, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born, October 26, 1961 in La Mesa, California to Doris Ruth Sleep House Goodrich of Georgetown and the late J.B. House. Brian was an accomplished horse trainer, very well respected from California to New York. His success was from looking at each horse, their welfare and what was best for them individually. Brian was a well loved friend and mentor. He helped many people achieve their potential in life and had an uncanny ability to see in people, "a diamond in the rough". Brian was a musical artist, specializing in "Brian House" music from Rock/Roll to Country, all from the heart. He had many college degrees, loved to fish and was a man of many talents. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Brian is survived by his wife, Stacy, his mother Doris, both of Georgetown, his daughter, Courtney Lyon of Texas, brother Jerry House of California, sister Diana House of Texas and the Horse Racing World. A Celebration of Brian S. House Life will be 6pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home, at 6344 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Please, share with the family memories and photos of Brian at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
.