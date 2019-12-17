|
Brian Scott Lindsey, 36, of Glenbrook Court in Nicholasville, Kentucky died Friday December 13, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born in Panama City, Panama on the Fort Clayton Base on April 27, 1983 to Edd Allen and Terry Neil Clark Lindsey. Brian was avid sports fan especially enjoying the University of Kentucky Basketball and watching the Lakers and Bengals play. The biggest achievement in his life was his children and the love for his family. In addition to his parents he is survived by his fiancée, Brandy Owen, three children, Aysha, Bradley and Natilee, a brother, Jason Allen Lindsey, several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members. A memorial service will be 6:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Allred officiating. Visitation will be 2-6:00 PM, on Thursday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 17, 2019