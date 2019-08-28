|
HARDMAN Brian T., 45, passed away on Sunday, August 18. He is survived by parents, Louis and Rita; his children, Cody and Haley; siblings, Sari and Robert (Inga); and nephews, Jade, Jordan, Isaiah, and RJ. A Memorial Service will be held at Southside Church of Christ on September 21, visitation at 9:30am and service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Voices of Hope at 450 Old Vine St. Suite 101, Lexington, KY 40507 or via their website voicesofhopelex.org
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019