Brian Thomspon

Brian Thompson, 47, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Brian was born April 2, 1973 in Louisa, KY to the late John and Alma (Branham) Thompson. Brian is survived by his son Caleb Thompson; siblings Kathy Thompson (Lonnie Ball), Cheryl Bevins, and John Thompson, Jr., nieces and nephews Chase Kincaid, Derek Thompson, Taylor Ball, Zack Ball, and Keenan Thompson; step-father Ron Viers; girlfriend Janetta Fortner and her children Tyler Robinson, Mickayla Fortner, and Kiara Fortner and her granddaughter Makenzia Boggs. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Thompson Cemetery on Vinson Branch. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Thompson and his family.



