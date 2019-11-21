|
|
66, husband of Mary Mattone Williamson, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Lexington, KY following a courageous and very private battle with ALS. Born in Washington D.C. on January 27, 1953 to Florence Dombroski Williamson and the late William B. Williamson, he moved with his family to Lexington in 1964 and graduated from Lexington Catholic High School in 1971 and from the University of Kentucky in 1975. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his sons; Ben “Will”, Sam (Lindsey) and Nic (Lucy) Williamson, his sisters Linda “Windy” (Bob) Cranfill and Laurie Baker and his grandchildren McClain, Edger, Florence Abilene and Valiah Williamson, all of Lexington. He was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his fifth grandchild in January. He is also survived by an extended loving family. Brian was the founder and owner of BW Consulting where his computer expertise served the Catholic Diocese of Lexington and many others. He was revered by his family and some of his greatest joys were his hours spent as “Biney” with his cherished wife, children and grandchildren. Visitation is at Pax Christi Catholic Church on Friday, November 22 beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at church. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the ALS Association (alsa.org) or the Catholic Action Center in Lexington (1055 Industry Rd. 40505). clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 21, 2019