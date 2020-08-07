Brittany Harris, 31, of Cool Breeze Rd., died Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 1, 1989 to Michael and Stephanie Harris. Additional survivors include one daughter, Raylei Danae Wesson, three brothers, Jason Baker, Johnathan Peterson, and Brian Hunter, her significant other, Larry Napier, and a second Mom, Kim Hunter. She was preceded in death by a sister, Christina Harris. Services will be 3:00 PM Saturday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.Betts andWestfuneralhome.com