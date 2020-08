Or Copy this URL to Share

31, wife of Jeffrey Lear , daughter of Erika Dawson and Russell Lang, Jr. service Saturday 11:00am Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple 1150 W. Galbraith Rd. Cincinnati,OH. Visitation 9:30 am arr by Hawkins Taylor Funeral Home



