Colonel Brian Thomas Nolan, age 68, died on September 19, 2019 following a ten-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Brian was born on October 21, 1950 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Chicago, Illinois to Brian Jerome and Mila Vodicka Nolan. Brian graduated from Lane Technical College Preparatory High School in Chicago. He was then commissioned through ROTC while he completed his medical studies at Yale University followed by an internship and residency at Columbia University and fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He then served as an Ophthalmologist with the Department of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. While on active duty, COL Nolan served all over the world and was Chief of Ophthalmology at the 5th General Hospital in Bad Cannstatt, Germany, Chief of Ophthalmology at Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning, GA and Chief of Special Surgical Services at the 85th Evacuation Hospital in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. COL Nolan left active duty in 1991 and served with the National Guard as Battalion and Brigade Surgeon for the 149th Armor, and as Commander of the Forward Support Medical Company. He completed the Army War College while serving as Company Commander and maintaining his own private ophthalmology practice with Kentucky Eye Institute where he was Chief of Vitreo-Retinal Surgery from 1991 until his retirement in 2013. COL Nolan also served as Commander of the State Medical Command in the capacity of State Surgeon for many years. He completed four overseas deployments with distinction, serving a total of 22 months in Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He earned many decorations and awards for his service including the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 3rd Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with 3rd Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal with 2 Service Stars, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 Campaign Stars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 30 year device and M device, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, 8th Award, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Kingdom of Saudi-Arabia, and Kuwait Liberation Medal, Government of Kuwait. Brian was a true patriot who loved his country, his family and the Chicago White Sox. He was a skilled and talented physician and surgeon who maintained a thriving ophthalmology practice for over 25 years, but his true passion was for military service. He was a humanitarian who was generous with his time and talents. His goal in life was to “make things easier” for the people he encountered. He supported numerous charities and found time to join several missions to Haiti with the Ray of Hope Eye Care Team. Brian will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Brian leaves his loving wife, Stacy Richey Nolan, to honor his memory. Also left to honor his memory are his beloved children Melissa (Patrick Watson) and 1st Lt Steven, USMC (Sarah). Other survivors include his step children, Adam (Lindsey) Richey and Rachel Richey. Brian also leaves behind his loyal dog, Martini, who brightened his days. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Brian and Stacy are grateful for the excellent care provided by Susan and Jean which allowed Brian to remain in the home he loved until his passing. We are also grateful to the many excellent health care professionals who cared for Brian. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (), P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019