|
|
|
Allison Nicole “Nicki” Brown, 43, wife of John Michael Brown died Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home. She was born On April 22, 1976 to Robert Moody and Angi Anderson Johns (Billy Joe) in Lexington, Kentucky. In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by three loving daughters, Katelyn Nicole Brown, Audrey Elaine Brown and Maggie Grace Brown and a sister, Kellie Johns Lopez (Ramon). She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeremy Moody. Private services will be Friday, April 10, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Keene officiating. A Drive-Thru visitation will be from 2-5PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Farmer Bank C/O Education Expenses for the Brown Girls. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWest funeralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 8, 2020