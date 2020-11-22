Bruce Harlan WilsonFebruary 16, 1953 - November 18, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Bruce Harlan Wilson, 67, passed away November 18, 2020. He was born in Syracuse, NY on February 16, 1953 to the late Perry Sumner and Helen Louise Wilson. Bruce was a Registered Architect and graduated from the University Of Kentucky College Of Architecture. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Wilson. He is survived by his wife Vicki Kegley Wilson; and two children, Laurel Wilson and Luke Wilson. A family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Huntington's Disease Society of America: 505 8th Ave. Suite 902 New York, NY 10018.