Bruce Hensley 82, of Berry, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home. Born on December 28, 1936 in Barbourville, KY , he was a son of the late Lewis and Susie Reed Hensley. On June 25, 1960, he married Patsy Ruth Cowden Hensley, and his dear wife of 48 years preceded him on January 20, 2009. A graduate of Knox Central High School, Bruce worked in material control for Ford Motor Company for 32 years, and he was a member of the Orion Lodge F & A M, the Berry Lodge F & A M, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a Shriner. While he was able, Bruce volunteered at the Masonic Home in Louisville, Kentucky, as an ambassador,cleaning, painting, and making necessary repairs. He is survived by his son, Timothy Bruce Hensley of Berry, KY; his daughter, Sandra Kaye (Rev. Michael David) Todd of Buenos Aires, Argentina; three grandchildren: Brittany Nicole Hensley (Timothy Robert) Jewell, Michael David Todd, II, and Stephany Ann Todd; three great grandchildren: Aidan Charob Jewell, Rayna Elaine Jewell, and Elana Ruth Jewell; one brother, E.B. (Juanita) Hensley of Amelia, OH; one sister, Irene (the late Ewell) Williams of Ladoga, IN; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by 7 siblings: Maude (Calvin) Hensley, Flo (Rosalyn) Eversole, Lee (Ann) Fee, H. Junior (Colleen) Fee, Keith (Edith) Hensley, Mildred (Bill) Elliott, and Norma (Tom) Stopher. The visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, preceding the Masonic service at 6 pm. Immediately following the Masonic service, the funeral service will begin with Rev. Mike Todd officiating. A committal service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the McHargue Christian Church in Lily, KY with Rev. Mike Todd officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm at the church. Interment will follow in the McHargue Cemetery, Laurel County. In lieu of flowers, memorials are designated to the Masonic Home: 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207 or the American Kidney Fund: 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MC 20852 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019