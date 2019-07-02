Bruce Newkirk, age 63, passed away, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky on July 5, 1955 to Dolores Lykins Newkirk of Georgetown and the late Vernon Ray Newkirk. Bruce completed the requirements and was certified as an Eagle Scout in March 1970 with Troop 233. He was a graduate of Scott County High School, and he served on the ambulance service and fire department from the age of 21. Bruce was a former Director of Ambulance Service and former Deputy Coroner in Scott County. Most of all Bruce loved his family and friends. In addition to his mother Dolores, he is survived by his brother, Stephen Ray (Gwen) Newkirk, son, Joseph Samuel Newkirk, Nephews, Stephen Michael "Mike" (Cheyanne) Newkirk, Joseph Morgan "Joe" Newkirk and two great nephews and a great niece, Lane, Corman, and Eliza. He was also survived by a number of close cousins. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 12:00pm service officiated by Rev. Alan Redditt. Burial will follow the service at 2:30pm at Machpelah Cemetery, 600 East Locust Street, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Michael Newkirk, Joseph Morgan Newkirk, Johnny Jones, Norris Stacy, Randy Polley, David Morrison, Tommy Newkirk, Alan Newkirk, and Jerry Wilson. Share a word of comfort or a memory of Bruce with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019