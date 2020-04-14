|
ELLIOTT Bruce Randell, 71, husband of Marlene Hall Elliott, passed away with his wife and son at his side on April 9, 2020 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Mar. 12, 1949 in Floyd County, KY, he was the son of the late Berlin and Inis Meade Elliott. Mr. Elliott was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a medic during the Vietnam War, and was a member of a local Combat Veterans Group. Mr. Elliott retired from Trane. He was an avid outdoorsman and a member of the Bluegrass Sportsman's League. Survivors other than his wife include a son, Mark Elliott (Shannon Collins); one grandson, Tyler Elliott; and two brothers, Stanley Elliott and Dana Ray Elliott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Elliott and Michael Elliott. Private family services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with private burial in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020