Bruce Wayne Trisler, 74, husband of Patsy Hager Trisler, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Mercer County, Kentucky on May 20, 1945 to the late Alvin and Maude Perkins Trisler. Bruce was an Army Veteran, Farmer, Kentucky Colonel and member of the Christian Church. He is survived by two sisters, Vivian Trisler and Kathy "Bunny" Richards, brother in law, Butch Hager and sister in law, Brenda Hager, nephews, Brent Hager, Logan Reed and Joshua Reed, nieces, Carmon Hager Poor, Lauralee Hager, Savannah Poor, Sydney Poor and Rylee Hager. He was preceded in death by a brother in law, Marty Hager and a niece, Tracy Reed. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday May 23, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor David Grose officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Bearers will be Benny Wayne, Butch Hager, David Poor, Michael Masterson, Spencer Wren and William "Dooder" Hager. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Family and Friends will serve as bearers. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Trisler family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 23, 2019