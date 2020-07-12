1/
Bruno Piwinski
PIWINSKI Bruno 95, husband of the late Violet Piwinski, died on July 9, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Tarnobrzeg, Poland on April 14, 1925, son of the late Thomas and Antonina Piwinski. He retired from IBM in 1987. He was an active member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1954 to 1956. He is survived by his son, Carl Piwinski of Lexington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
