81, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and member of Christ Centered Church. He worked for John Cooke Volkswagon and Glenn Buick for many years as Service Manager. Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Giuseppina "Pina" Ayers; sons, Dino, Kenny, and Mark Ayers; 2 grandchildren, Brianna and Jack Ayers; 2 brothers, Ronnie and Gary Ayers. Services will be 6 PM Friday August 9, 2019 at Christ Centered Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 4, 2019