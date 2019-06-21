Home

Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
View Map
Burl Douglas Bowling, 65, died Tuesday June 16, 2019 in London, Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Zelma Grubb Bowling and the late Burl Bowling. He worked as a truck driver and loved his trucks and Harleys. Additional survivors include one daughter, Traci Ackerman, one brother, Jeff (Lou Ann) Bowling, two sisters, Susan (Russ) Baker and Dee Dee Polsgrove, his sweetie, Gerry Darling, and two grandchildren, Vivian Collinsworth, Morgan Ackerman, three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Kohler, Lorenzo Collinsworth and Niklaus Collinsworth. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Clay Bowling. Services will be 2:00 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-9 pm and Friday from 11:00 until the time of service. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 21, 2019
