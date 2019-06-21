|
Burl Douglas Bowling, 65, died Tuesday June 16, 2019 in London, Kentucky. He was born April 11, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to Zelma Grubb Bowling and the late Burl Bowling. He worked as a truck driver and loved his trucks and Harleys. Additional survivors include one daughter, Traci Ackerman, one brother, Jeff (Lou Ann) Bowling, two sisters, Susan (Russ) Baker and Dee Dee Polsgrove, his sweetie, Gerry Darling, and two grandchildren, Vivian Collinsworth, Morgan Ackerman, three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Kohler, Lorenzo Collinsworth and Niklaus Collinsworth. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Clay Bowling. Services will be 2:00 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-9 pm and Friday from 11:00 until the time of service. Betts & West Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 21, 2019
