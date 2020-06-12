Burrell Dean Rice, Jr., 65, husband of Wilma Rice, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home in Grayson, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Raymondville, Texas on September 28, 1954 to the late Burrell Dean “Bud” and Patricia “Pat” Hilton Rice, Sr., he was most often known as “Jr”. He was a graduate of the inaugural 1972 class at East Carter High School. On March 1, 1975 he married the love of his life and the girl next door, Wilma Lee Sparks. Jr spent his working days in the coal mining industry as a foreman and heavy equipment operator, recently retiring from Docks Creek Coal. He was a caring person who always put others needs ahead of his own, he was always there to help anyone in need and was a devoted Christian serving as an elder at Leon Church of Christ. Beyond the love that he had for his family and church Jr also loved being outdoors, you could easily find him working in his garden, out on a lake trying to catch as many fish as he could or out in the woods waiting on a big deer to walk by. On the rare occasion that Jr was indoors he was most likely in his garage woodworking or watching tv which was either on a Nascar race or a University of Kentucky basketball game. Jr will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Wilma Rice, brothers, Clifton “Eddie” (Angie) Rice, Gregory “Scott” (Rita) Rice, four nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, all of Grayson as well as cousins and a large family-in-law that loved him as one of their own. Due to current gathering restrictions a private funeral service will commence at Leon Church of Christ with Bro. David Stephens officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Rice Family Cemetery on Mayhew Flats at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 where family and friends are invited to attend while following social distancing guidelines. Serving as pallbearers will be, Greg Rice, David Rice, Adam Rice, Ryan Rice, Jason Carroll and Chad Sparks. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Leon Church of Christ, c/o Clifford Conley, 1360 Jackson Road, Grayson, KY 41143. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Jr’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 12, 2020.