age 87, formerly of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. A native of Washington County, he was born on March 24, 1932 to the late William Byron and Arene Shewmaker Arnold. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Irvine, KY, a 1950 graduate of Irvine High School and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky College. He served in the United States Air Force stationed in Germany. He worked as a customs agent in New Jersey until his retirement. He is survived by three sisters, Peggy Williams of Louisville, Wanda Arnold of Lebanon and Nancy Farmer (Lynn) of Versailles; two nieces Robin Brohm (Michael) and Amy Chandler (James); four nephews, Jeffrey Williams, Christopher Williams (Diane Cox), Wesley Farmer (Alethia) and Seth Farmer (Donna); three great nieces and two great nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hosparus. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Thursday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 25, 2019