Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
C. Evelyn Wheeler Mercado Obituary
C. Evelyn Wheeler Mercado passed peacefully away at the age of 88. She is survived by her son Roberto H. Mercado, his three children, Noel, Roberto M. and Gabrielle Mercado, by her grandson Sean Polete, his two children, Bailey and Alex Polete and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband of 59 years, Manuel O. Mercado, her daughter Ella Maria Mercado and grandson Jacob Polete. Evelyn was the daughter of Everett and Ellie Wheeler. Also preceding her were sisters Jewell Peters, Beaulah Holbrook, Mary Anna May, Jeraldine Abraham and brothers Lawrence Edgar, Everett Jr., Clarence Wheeler and Homer Ison. Evelyn was born in Morgan County, attended Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky. Visitation begins Saturday July 27 at 11:00 am. Service to follow at 12:00 pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home –Main Street.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 26, 2019
