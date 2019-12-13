|
|
MURPHY C. Jacqueline "Jackie", 78, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bunny Sims and grandmother of the late Christina Murphy. Jackie was an active member of St. Raphael's Episcopal Church and retired from The Eye of the Needle. In addition to volunteering for Meals on Wheels and being an avid needle pointer and heirloom sewer, she was a devoted grandmother involved in her grandchildren's activities including horseback riding, softball, football, and basketball. Jackie is survived by her children James Murphy, Cheryl Murphy, and Jennifer Ballard, and her grandchildren MiMi Murphy, Allison Murphy, Jacob Ballard, and Jacqueline Ballard. A private service will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 13, 2019