JENNINGS III Rollie C. "Trey" 70, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Survived by his wife Judy Jennings, his sisters and brother. Elizabeth Schwab, Teresa Thomas, Scott Jennings, Karen Krimm, Rebecca Weatherford, and Marcia Jennings, Sister-in-Law, Linda (Jim) Marcum. No visitation. Please donate to the American Lung Association . Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Milward Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. www.milwardfuneral.com