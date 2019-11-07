Home

Calvin H. Clark

CLARK Calvin H., 55, passed Mon., Nov. 4. He is survived by his wife Christine; sons Jordan, Michael, Adam and Austin; daughters Kendra and Katie. Calvin was loving husband and father. Because of his heart for the hurting, Calvin was a born caregiver. He was known throughout the community as a compassionate Hospice Nurse, who selflessly cared for his families. He was also a gifted handyman who could fix, or repair almost anything. For fun, he enjoyed playing a joke on those he cared for, spending time at the lake, and driving fast boats and fast cars. Calvin will be remembered most for his beautiful singing voice, his love of the Lord and his passion to lead the lost to salvation. There will be a visitation Fri., Nov. 8, from 5-7PM at Lancaster's First Assembly, located at 495 Industry Road, Lancaster, KY, 40444 followed by a service at 7. A reception will following. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 7, 2019
