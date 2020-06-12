Calvin Lee Wills, 89, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Johnson Mathers Health Care. He was born in Bourbon County on February 6, 1931, to the late William Jasper and Eva Roberts Wills. He was proceeded in death by his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Reba Miller Wills. He was a retired postal worker at the Carlisle Post Office where he worked as a rural route mail carrier. The families he delivered mail to on Route 2 all loved him and said they could “set their clocks by him”, as he was always on time. Prior to working at the Post Office, he was a tobacco farmer in Nicholas County. He loved growing things. He always raised a beautiful garden and shared his vegetables with friends and neighbors. Calvin was a Veteran of the US Army, and was a Mason. Calvin was also very civic-minded. After selling his farm and moving his family to town he ran as a write-in candidate in the City Council race. And he won by a landslide! He loved woodworking and made some beautiful pieces for family members. Calvin was an active member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church.He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was always ready and willing to help others in any way he could. The loves of his life were his God and his family. Calvin is survived by his two children, Cynthia Hughes and Gregory (Connie) Wills, five grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Galbraith, Leah Hughes, Courtney (Chad) Ockerman, Kendall Wills (Daron Sullivan), and Mercer Wills, five great-grandchildren, Magnolia Galbraith, Noah Shanklin, Grant Shanklin, Presley Wills and Stevie Ockerman, two surviving brothers, Ronnie Wills and Carl Wills, and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by one sister, Patsy Hicks, and two brothers, Eugene Wills and Norman Wills. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12 at 1:00 pm at the Carlisle Cemetery with Clark Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



