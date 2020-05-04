Calvin Ray Sumner
SUMNER Calvin Ray, 70, died on Apr. 30, 2020. Born June 1, 1949, in Hazard, KY, son of the late John and Diance Sumner. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Sumner; his children, Shane Sumner and Lisa (Nick) Knight; and his grandchildren, Ryan Sumner, Miles Knight, and Jaiden Knight. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers. A private service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 4, 2020.
