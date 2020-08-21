1/
Camilla Ann Hensley
Camilla Ann Hensley, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born February 23, 1970 in Pike County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Fredrick and Brenda Kay Hayes Sott. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Brian Eller. Ann will be remembered by her husband, Austin Steven Hensley, Versailles, son, Benjamin Sott, Aurora, CO, and brother, Joseph Trent (Connie) Sott, Knott County, KY. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Those attending the visitation are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. Private services will follow. Memorial contributions are suggested to Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
