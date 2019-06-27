35, of Clark County and daughter of Gerald M. and Donna Sams Combs, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. She graduated Clark Co. Christian High School in 2001 and attended Eastern Ky. University. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. Candace was a dedicated employee of the family trucking business, known to be eccentric and fun loving . She was a free spirit that saw value in all walks of life and had a tremendous love for all animals, especially cats. Also had a love for traveling to the ocean in Florida. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandmother, Pat Cornett of Winchester, her grandfather, Donald Sams, formerly of Clark Co., and her fiance Thomas White of Mt. Sterling, Ky. , and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Eliana Abigail White, her grandmother Wilma Sams and grandfather Clemon Combs. Graveside services will be officiated by her aunt, MaryAnn Elkins, on Friday, June 28 at 2:00 pm at Clarmont Memorial Gardens, with visitation from 12:30 till 1:30 pm. at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 27, 2019 Read More